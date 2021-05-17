Coincidentally, I’m at a professional inflection point, too. I am making final edits to my new book, preparing to turn it in to my editor. Some people had babies born during the pandemic or adopted pandemic puppies in 2020. I had this project as my daily companion. It is a memoir, a deeply personal one, and once it is officially out of my hands, it begins its journey toward publication. I remember this feeling from the last book — excitement blended with irrational dread. It’s not that I’m not ready for the world to read it; it’s that it feels bizarre for other people to be able to see something that has lived inside my own head for so long. It’s like one of my own organs going out and having a life of its own, away from my body.