Dear Carolyn: I always had dogs growing up, and now as an adult my fiance and I have two, one of them a puppy. We are diligent with training. He is well-socialized and knows his commands, but he is 105 pounds and still growing, which is why we have been so strict with training. (People think it’s cute when a 10-pound dog jumps for attention, but not 105!) He is so loving and really just craves for the new humans who come into the house to pet him and let him give them kisses.