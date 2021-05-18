· We encourage you to try to keep your discussion on-topic and related to the column.
· If you are posting an off-topic comment, please write OFF-TOPIC or OT at the beginning of the comment. This allows readers who are not interested in off-topic comments to collapse or skip those comments.
· Please try to keep your discussion on-topic for the morning to allow other readers time to comment on the column. For readers who want to read only the comments relevant to the column, we recommend sorting the comments by oldest first.
· If you are a reader who isn’t interested in off-topic comments, the new commenting system lets you collapse comment threads you don’t want to read. You can collapse comment threads by clicking on arrow buttons next to a comment.
We understand this change may be frustrating to some commenters. Carolyn’s Facebook page remains an option for discussion among her readers. You can share any questions or feedback by commenting below.