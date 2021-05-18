Others can use the information in ways that are hurtful. Although fighting stigma is a noble goal, the reality is that stigma persists. A child’s private information could be used against them by other parents or children, or even potential future employers. Although it’s illegal for an employer to discriminate against someone because of mental illness, information in the public domain, including social media posts, is often used to inform hiring decisions. And once information is placed on the Internet, it is nearly impossible to remove. Be sure the things that you post about yourself and your children are things you (and they) will want to remain there one year, five years and 25 years from now.