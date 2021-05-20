I wouldn’t choose most of it again and I don’t know what to do about it. I made most of the decisions that got me here when I was in my 20s. It didn’t even occur to me to ask what I wanted from life then — I just did the things I thought I was supposed to do. Almost 30 years later, I’m lonely in my marriage, and have a job I stay in only because I like my co-workers and it pays relatively well. Looking back, the only parts of my adult life I would happily do again are college and my kids.