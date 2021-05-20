Experts will tell you to wait until you’ve been divorced for a bit (oops) and until you’re certain she or he or they are the one (success!) before telling your kids that you’re dating. I tried to keep it under wraps, I swear. I did the right thing by sneaking around and lying to my daughters (this cannot actually be the ‘right thing,’ right?) to exit the house for dates. My Lyft side hustle provided an alibi but when they’d ask how I did — funny passengers? good tips? — the web I was weaving got more tangled. I couldn’t stomach it because, with the notable exceptions of Santa and the Tooth Fairy, I don’t lie to my girls. I couldn’t take it anymore, and so I spilled it: I met someone, I’m over-the-moon and I can’t wait for you to know her … but you’re going to have to wait.