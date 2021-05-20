Christopher Spitzmiller always seems to be doing something exciting and fun. His Instagram feed is populated with images from gatherings at his country home, Clove Brook Farm, in New York. He not only sets a knockout table under the stars, he arranges the centerpieces with his own hydrangeas and dahlias, makes his own pies and uses eggs from his flock of chickens. His full-time job is as a ceramicist and lamp and tableware designer. His lamps can be found in many stylish places, including The White House. His new book for Rizzoli, “A Year at Clove Brook Farm,” showcases events held at the farm, including a peony luncheon and his end-of-summer cocktails in the garden. It also spotlights his flower beds and cozy interiors.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

