These small data points being shared by schools add up. In their paper, “The Datafied Child: The Dataveillance of Children and Implications for Their Rights,” Deborah Lupton and Ben Williamson write, “children are monitored not only by commercial companies when they log into software, but also their personal health, well-being and education details are tracked by government agencies from early infancy until they start work. The idea is to use these big datasets to contribute to educational policy.” For example, when kids use an electronic debit card to purchase lunch, a record is created tracking their food choices. This could be helpful if it is used without personal identifiers to align a nutrition curriculum with a school’s real-world experience. But it could be harmful if it is shared with third parties who may one day evaluate that child’s risk for obesity or health issues.