4. And you let that happen! Without insisting she join you in some decision, one way or the other, articulated and agreed to — albeit binding only in the sense that mind-changes must be shared promptly. At Year 10, say: “I have been upfront with you. I want children. Putting it off until it’s impossible isn’t how I want to decide this. Please have the kindness to answer me. I will take any more deflection as a definitive ‘no.’” Instead, you’re still “press[ing]” a clearly reluctant mate.