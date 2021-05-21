When I spoke to Meg Burke, an instructional literacy coach and English teacher from Doylestown, Pa., about my daughter’s account, she was excited. She broke down what my daughter was learning based on the Common Core Reading Standards. “Teaching kids what the text says and what the text means isn’t the hard part,” she said. “Helping them grasp why the text matters, which usually occurs during fourth through eighth grade, is much more challenging. If kids, like your daughter, do master this, the result is that they see themselves in the text, translate that into their writing, and finally see themselves as writers.” Burke added, “When this occurs, reading naturally spikes up with it.”