Maybe think of it as the difference between sympathy and empathy. You want empathy — for him to feel what you’re feeling or show interest in your interests. But his jumping in with his parallel stories is arguably a form of sympathy, where he relates to you through the way he feels about a similar thing. It’s not exactly what you want, but it’s not erasing you as “unimportant,” either. It’s an attempt to meet you where you are. Albeit not a particularly strong one.