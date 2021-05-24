Carolyn: Thank you for taking my question. I do indeed have depression — also anxiety, and have mostly recovered from an eating disorder — so I recognize that plays a role in how I feel about myself. Treatment has definitely helped. But I haven’t shaken the belief that there is something inherently wrong with me that makes me unworthy. I like your answer about doing Good Deeds, but my anxiety especially holds me back from putting myself out there and doing those things, and then I just feel even worse about myself for not doing them. It feels like a vicious cycle. I honestly believe every human is worthy of love but I can always find some reason that doesn’t apply to me. And even though I recognize that that’s what I’m doing, I find it hard to stop doing it.