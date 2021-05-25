Re: Issues: I say this as gently as I can: I appreciate the parent changed and I appreciate there was an illness, but the trauma I went through with an absentee parent will never — never ever — be worth having my parent back in my life. A bit here and there is manageable for me, but I will never trust my parent again so I can’t have them be a big part of my life. Many people look at my parent and think they are pretty great now and yay for them. But they weren’t great for me growing up, and I am the one who has to live with that.