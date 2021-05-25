Conceived by Jim Kern, creator of the Florida Trail, and Bill Kemsley, founder of Backpacker magazine, the trek was designed to attract support for hiking trails and a transcontinental East-West path. Called Hikanation, the journey would take around 14 months and 4,200 miles to complete. A “pathfinder” in each state was responsible for charting the route and determining campsites. The adventure had the support of the American Hiking Society and other organizations. But as the group left California on April 12, 1980, much was in doubt. Would there be calamities or death? What if some got lost? Would the hikers get along? Could this trek really succeed?