“Video games are addictive, and we don’t need studies to tell us so. We just need to look around at all the people, including our own kids, who can’t stop playing them.” She explained that playing video games releases high amounts of dopamine, the brain’s pleasure neurotransmitter. “Gaming is fun and feels good in the moment, but repeated use leads to anxiety, depression, loneliness” and all the other things you already know because everyone knows what addiction is, you idiot. She didn’t say that, but she may as well have.