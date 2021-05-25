Leslie Silverman said the past year of teaching has left her burned out and exhausted in the way she was when she was inexperienced and new, 25 years ago. She has been in the school building every day since September, having started the year putting tape on the tile floor to ensure each desk was six feet apart and buying her own extra computer to help teach from home during the remote portion of her hybrid days. She’s frustrated by her salary limitations (she expects a raise of $3.56 a day next year) and teaching classes consisting of both in-person and remote learners, a dynamic she said is unsustainable. As for gifts, she does not expect any as a social studies teacher in a public high school in New Jersey.