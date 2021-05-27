He tells me that he knew this college was right for him the moment he stepped on campus for a tour, “I saw so many people like me here, I felt like this was home.” Growing up in a small town, he often felt like an outlier. In his graduating class of about 200 students, there wasn’t a large LGBTQ community, “I was the first one in my high school class to be openly gay,” he explains. “By the time I graduated there were three or four of us.” He reflects on the difficulty of finding people who truly understood him. Though he had a solid core group of supportive peers, it still felt lonely at times.