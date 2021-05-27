London Kaye is a Los Angeles-based street artist whose yarn creations have been part of a crochet revolution. She got her BFA degree in dance from New York University, then began a crocheting career that took off after installations in Brooklyn and Manhattan. She launched her own product line with Lion, featuring yarn that is specifically made for indoor/outdoor use, and she is the author of the book “Crochet with London Kaye.” On International Women’s Day, a crocheted mural of Kamala Harris’s likeness and the words “I’m Speaking” was installed at the Wharf in Washington, D.C., a project masterminded by Kaye through Love Across the USA, an organization that creates crochet art installations honoring notable women.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.