In the city, I took to grocery shopping at 1 a.m., since Fairway was open all night and it felt safer to have the store to myself. I’d bring groceries from New York to New Jersey when it was nesting house time. On one of those late nights, I came back with my bags, and I sat down in the lobby with the night doorman, exhausted. The building’s super, now a good friend, came out to walk his dog. He returned, and the three of us sat there well into the morning, telling stories of our childhoods. Because why not? It was the pandemic, and time had stopped. Like the new discoveries I was making with my children, what mattered was that we were humans together, made of the same stuff, afraid, worried, and wanting to connect.