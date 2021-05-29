— I’m Being Gaslighted
I’m Being Gaslighted: You can leave. Take the money, since your family’s “price” presumably doesn’t involve firearms.
You believe everyone else — now believe yourself, that your life is at risk.
Call 1-800-799-SAFE to make a plan first, though — your risk will spike when you leave. Call now. The hotline staff can even help you find a way out that doesn't involve cash from a compromised source.
Check back in please? To let us know you got out? [Update 4/30/21: “I’ve gotten past the one-year anniversary of leaving my abusive relationship and am building a life on my own — really, for the first time ever — without the crutch of an unhealthy codependent relationship.”]
Dear Carolyn: A friend with three adult daughters often brings up issues she has with her kids. (I know all her daughters.) When I offer a comment or suggestion, she often responds, “You don’t know because you don’t have kids!” I know I don’t have kids. Thanks for the constant reminder.
I’m not sure what she expects from me. If I don’t respond, then I am unfeeling. Anyway, a mutual friend (who is very discreet) suggested: “Yes, I know I don’t have kids. But I am familiar with mother-daughter relationships and how they can sometimes be quite difficult.” What do you think?
— Yes, I Know
Yes, I Know: That’s a fine suggestion.
You offered a good one, too, though: “I know I don't have kids. I'm not sure what you expect from me.” There's something to be said for laying it out there: that she keeps putting you in this position and then slapping you down for it.
To be clear, your friend's acting like a jerk. I'm a jerk myself, so I know.
Hi Carolyn: I’ve been seeing my individual therapist, “Kate,” for over two years. She’s great and incredibly helpful. I’m also in group therapy led by “Sally.” Kate and Sally are colleagues, and Kate recommended Sally’s group to me.
Kate was out for a month and I saw Sally for my individual therapy. It was helpful and equally effective. Kate is 30 minutes from my home and doesn't take insurance. Sally is less than half-mile from my home and takes my insurance.
I’d like to switch to Sally for my therapy, but worry how it will play out. Talk with Sally and see if she even has space in her schedule for me? Tell Kate I’m thinking about switching, but if it doesn’t happen, no hard feelings?
— Switching
Switching: Ask Sally if she has space, and say you’ll tell Kate as soon as you know a switch is possible. Then tell Kate you’ve been really happy with her but need the insurance assist. Professionals understand.