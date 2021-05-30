For that, I suggest a few calls: to her pediatrician and/or the counselor at her school for advice (fingers crossed the budget-cutters haven’t gotten there first), since they’ve seen this all before. And, maybe a call or text to other adults who spend enough time with your daughter to have insights on her state of mind. "[Daughter]'s going through something lately. Have you noticed anything?” This can include other family members, parents of friends, a favorite teacher. If you have access to therapy, an appointment for you alone, to start, can help you learn how to ride out these waves and what help your daughter might need.