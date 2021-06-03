However, whether he’s still making an effort or not, you can use these circumstances to make conscious decisions about managing your own needs and fears, and to learn to do your own risk-vs.-reward assessments. You can decide whether it’s helpful to you to keep your expectations to a minimum — or whether you’re emotionally ready to dispense with caution, on the theory that loving fully is good for you, even when you get your heart broken in the end. Even when, in fact, you have every reason to expect that.