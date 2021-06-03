However, in an Economist/YouGov poll released last month, the majority of people who did not plan to get vaccinated were more likely to say that they felt safe while maskless. As The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake reported, the poll showed that 63 percent who intended to forgo the vaccine said they felt at least “somewhat” safe socializing indoors with other unvaccinated people — without wearing a mask. Only 36 percent of people who had received at least one dose of the vaccine said they felt that way.