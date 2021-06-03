Anthony Wilder is the founder and lead architectural designer of Anthony Wilder Design/Build in the Washington, D.C. area. Wilder, who has 30 years of design experience, can relate to the needs of many homeowners who have dreamed up remodeling projects while stuck at home during the pandemic. Wilder’s original designs often have whimsical details, reflecting his belief that all elements of design and construction should work together to capture the essence of what makes a home distinctive and fun. Anthony Wilder Design/ Build is a 50-person design/build and licensed architectural firm that also offers interior design services and a small projects division called Wilderworks.

Every week, Jura Koncius helps you in your quest to achieve domestic bliss. She and weekly guests, whether Martha Stewart, Marie Kondo, or the Property Brothers answer your decorating, design and decluttering questions. For more than 20 years, our Thursday Q&A has been an online conversation about the best way to make your home comfortable, stylish and fun. We invite you to submit questions and share your own great tips, ideas and gripes. No problem is too big or too small.

Join the conversation below, or check out some of our past discussions.