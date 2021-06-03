The gardener’s guide to savory calamint

One in an occasional series of guides on growing popular plants. Other guides include lenten rose, peony, redbud, azalea, elephant ear, coleus, lantana, coneflower and rudbeckia.

The savory calamint is an attractive, compact and aromatic hardy perennial that would be welcome at any time but is especially valued for its display in the hottest weeks of the year. It begins its long period of bloom in early July — a time when many perennials flag or decline because of the heat — and continues to flower into the fall. The calamint produces plumelike stalks covered in tiny white or lavender-blue flowers that just keep coming for months. When brushed against or crushed, the leaves emit a pleasant mint aroma.

The calamint is unsurpassed as a pollinator plant and is particularly favored by honeybees, but you don’t have to be a bee to recognize it deserves greater use.

Size

The plant forms bushy, upright clumps about 18 inches tall and wide.

Use and Placement

The calamint lends itself to a variety of uses: as a filler plant in a container, as a low edging plant beside paths and patios, and massed as a groundcover in the perennial border.

Planting and Care

The savory calamint hails from the Mediterranean region and dislikes humid climates, but it is fine in the Mid-Atlantic as long as it gets optimum growing conditions. That means well-drained soils and a breezy site. It will work in areas of light shade. This is not a plant for heavy clay soil in stagnant corners of the garden. Avoid a thick organic mulch.

Cut it back after initial flowering to encourage bushy regrowth and reflowering well into the fall. It spreads by rhizomes and it also seeds freely, but the plant is easily controlled. Cutting it back after the first flush of flowering will reduce any seeding.

Varieties

White Cloud is a particularly floriferous white-flowered version that begins blooming a little earlier than the species. Blue Cloud has lavender-blue flowers and Gottfried Kuehn blooms mauve-pink.

The White Cloud variety of calamintha nepeta. (Walter Gardens, Inc.) The Blue Cloud variety of calamintha nepeta. (Jelitto)

Another calamint named large-flowered calamint (Calamintha grandiflora) has broader, more mintlike leaves and fewer but larger rose-pink blooms . A variety named Variegata has creamy flecks on the leaves.

