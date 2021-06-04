We are worlds away from understanding the precise nature of these differences, let alone what causes them, and much more research is needed. But scientists hypothesize that mothers are shaped by a slew of influences, some abstract (culture, stress) and others specific (mode of delivery). A few of these ideas are controversial, none are definitive and some are downright bizarre: One study found that having played a musical instrument boosted parents’ sensitivity to infant cues. Yet contemplating the behind-the-scenes powers shaping the maternal mind may help moms have more sympathy and understanding for one another — not to mention for ourselves.