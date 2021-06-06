Dear Carolyn: I own a house with my wife, and we split the payment. She has two older children. The younger lives with us and just graduated from college, which I am cool with. The older bought a house 14 months ago and is engaged. Even during the pandemic, she would come over after work and on weekends to chat and make wedding plans. As the summer wedding date gets closer, she is coming over more frequently. Every time she comes over, she helps herself to a can of pop and often one for the road. She raids the pantry and helps herself to a half can of cashews, half a bag of chips, or fixes herself a sandwich. Arriving at dinnertime, announced or unannounced, she helps herself even though I made just enough for the three of us or extra for my lunch the next day.