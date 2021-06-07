For these reasons, experts don’t recommend relying on the probability of the baby carrying antibodies to make choices about precautions, but instead to take the precautions anyway. Some mothers vaccinated earlier in their pregnancies remain unsure, as do their doctors, about how long antibodies will last after the birth. Jenna Fletcher of Allentown, Pa., for example, is in her second trimester and has questions about how long her baby will carry antibodies. She was vaccinated early in her pregnancy. “You don’t want to play around and tempt fate,” she says. “If people want to see the baby, they must be vaccinated.”