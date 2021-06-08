Every season of “The Bachelorette” begins with past leads giving the newbie advice. So in this sense, Kaitlyn and Tayshia fit right in. It’s as if two girlfriends are playing wing woman for their single friend, cheering her on while helping her stay focused. Both Tayshia and Kaitlyn found their fiances through Bachelor Nation. Tayshia is engaged to Zac Clark, the man she picked during her season. And though Kaitlyn broke up with her final pick, she recently got engaged to Jason Tartick, a contestant from Becca Kufrin’s 2018 “Bachelorette” season. They both know this show can take its leads down winding paths to find love. “Don’t rule any of them out night one,” Kaitlyn tells Katie. Of course Katie has to eliminate a few during the rose ceremony. But the fact that Kaitlyn and Tayshia have been through this “journey” before makes the whole thing feel far more natural than it ever did with Harrison.