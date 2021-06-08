Kirkconnell apologized for her social media posts as well. However, while the show was filming, James didn’t know about Kirkconnell’s past. He ended up picking Kirkconnell as his winner and then breaking up with her during an emotional finale in March. For that episode’s edition of “After the Final Rose,” a substitute host was brought in — Emmanuel Acho, a former National Football League linebacker and author of “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man.” James told Acho that he tried to be there for Kirkconnell, but he realized she did not understand what it means to be Black in America. Ultimately, they broke up, with James noting that Kirkconnell had a lot of self-educating to do. According to news reports, they got back together in May, with James telling the Wall Street Journal: “I think it’s unfair to leave people without the ability to unlearn and be better.”