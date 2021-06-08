3. Teach them about online safety and make it an ongoing dialogue. It is so important to teach your kids how to stay safe on the Internet, especially as children have found themselves spending more time on screens than usual because of the pandemic. Our oldest children had cellphones at fairly young ages — 8, 10, and 12 — due in large part to the fact that we were a two-home family at the time and needed to be able to reach them. Those ages worked well for us, as long as we set boundaries and guidelines. It’s important to emphasize to your kids that they shouldn’t overshare personal information online, especially with people they don’t know. They should be mindful of photos and content they share, understanding that anything they’ve posted can impact their future. Research from CareerBuilder indicates that 70 percent of employers review a candidate’s social media activity, and more than half of those employers have chosen not to hire a candidate based on what they’ve found online. Parents must stay apprised of all of the latest apps their teens are using, if not exercising some level of control over their access. At the same time, it’s important to balance these boundaries with independence. We want our kids to have some freedom with their phones so that they can strengthen social skills and stay connected to their friends. We also want to build trust with them through giving them more and more responsibility.