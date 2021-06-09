Dear Carolyn: My wife and I have friends of many years who frequently invite us to spend a few nights with them at their beach house. Sounds lovely, right? We truly like these people, but they drink a lot. From lunch through nightcaps every day. In smaller doses we enjoy their company, but we are simply not up for more than an evening’s worth. We have recently started to decline their invitations, but they’re asking why. I’d really rather not tell them the truth. But if I say that I’d rather not say, then that may leave them imagining who-knows-what. What would you say?