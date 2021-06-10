It’s on parents more than usual these days to invent smart ways to offer incentives. Nicole Perry Brown unexpectedly became her kids’ (ages 10 and 6) home-school teacher when the lockdown hit. After a treat box filled with candy and toys lost all novelty after just a week, she landed on a ticket system where the kids earn vouchers for completing tedious tasks. For her son that’s worksheets. “If he does all his worksheets in a day, whether they are right, if he puts in the effort, he gets a ticket,” Perry Brown says. Tickets are saved and cashed in for prizes like cake pops or a virtual art class on Outschool. “My husband was really kind of opposed to the whole reward thing at first,” she says. “But will you do something without some benefit to you? We’ve got to stop thinking of this as spoiling the children and think a bit more about what motivates somebody to do something.”