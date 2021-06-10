Dear Carolyn: My husband is a terrible employee. Holy carp, listening to him in meetings while we were working at home was a revelation, and I’m now 100 percent sure the problems he has had at work over the years are entirely of his own making. He doesn’t do any of the things you need to do to get along with people! He’s not like this at all with friends and family, either. I don’t know what to do with this information, though.