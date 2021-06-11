You do have one option here that ties everything together: You can talk to your sister about her approach. “What you're telling the boys goes against every romantic bone in my body. Yet it sounds completely logical. I'd love your thoughts on this, as I figure out how to talk to my kids.” You might also ask how she finesses this without badmouthing the kids' father, since that's the varsity-parenting skill. And since the respectful thing is to assume she's doing that vs. question whether she is.