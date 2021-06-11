Many aspects of stay-at-home motherhood surprised me, but none more than how isolating it can be. I have no co-workers. I have no meetings. And I do everything in my power to avoid running errands with my 2- and 3-year-olds, because it usually involves a meltdown or four. When the weather is nice and naps line up, I might head to the playground and chat with another parent while we serve as moving safety nets for our respective children. But even on the best days, summoning the will power to get out of the house when you are outnumbered by toddlers is a mental, emotional, and, frankly, spiritual challenge. So most days, we stay at home, which makes for a life that is lonely.