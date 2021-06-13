The one playdate-saving possibility is the hysteria factor: If your neighbors are lash-out-first, ask-questions-later types — or if pandemic anxiety has made them so — then maybe they will wake up one of these days to recognize the breadth and consequences of their overreaction, and apologize to you for their disrespect. If that leads to a constructive conversation about what each of you expects the other to share, then that could save the friendship. To the extent you can have one, anyway, with emotional lashers-out.