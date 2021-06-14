With the first anniversary of Makenzie’s death approaching, her parents and siblings talked about how they could mark the somber occasion. They remembered how Makenzie used to buy bags of ice at the store and flavor them with Kool-Aid mix in cherry, banana and other flavors. Then she would set up a foldable table outside, make a few posters and sell her snow cones for $1 each. She didn’t particularly enjoy the snow cones herself, her mom said, but she loved watching people eat her creations.