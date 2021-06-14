Sure, an outdoor Westminster Dog Show was heavenly for dogs — who took their pre- and post-show walks on the mansion’s peaceful front lawn, sniffing around trees and galloping about with more freedom than the pet-relief area of Madison Square Garden has ever provided. But a Manchester terrier jumped up on his exhibitor, leaving a skid mark of mud on her skirt. A handler worried that the tall grass would make her pug’s legs appear shorter, detracting from the square and boxy silhouette judges look for in the breed. The scent of security guards’ pizza lunch wafted out from their tent pungently enough to make any ordinary dog owner nervous (though one official attested that he had seen not a single well-trained animal react).