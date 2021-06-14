But as David Daugherty, a veteran dog handler from Indianapolis, groomed the 3-year-old Rush (full name: Markwright’s Gold Rush) before the pair appeared in the ring at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Saturday, he looked upward anxiously at an overcast sky. Ordinarily, teasing out a keeshond’s fur to its largest possible circumference is a key part of its pre-show grooming routine — and ordinarily, the prestigious event is held indoors. “If it starts raining,” Daugherty announced, “he’s gonna look like a drowned cat.”
Westminster is the nation’s second-longest-running sporting event after the Kentucky Derby, and like the sport of dog conformation itself, it is known for its commitment to tradition. (The dog-showing world still refers to the female of the species using the unprintable term you’re probably already thinking of.) But in fall 2020, the covid-19 pandemic appeared to be lingering. The event’s long-standing format — show dogs, their teams of humans and throngs of dog-loving spectators crowded each February into Manhattan’s gigantic Piers 92/94 event space, with a Madison Square Garden finale in front of thousands — would have to adapt if the show were to happen at all.
Enter the Lyndhurst Estate, a historic Gothic Revival home in Tarrytown that sits on 67 social-distancing-friendly acres overlooking the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge on the Hudson River. The Westchester County Kennel Club had held its dog shows there for years. So Westminster pushed its show to June and got to work transforming it into a mostly outdoor event, with eight outdoor show rings for the early rounds and one small indoor arena for the later ones — and no spectators.
As a result, the 145th Westminster Dog Show was a historic anomaly. Summer weather and the change of scenery reinvigorated the famously staid contest with a welcome splash of unpredictability.
Like Daugherty, Westminster Kennel Club President Charlton “Chat” Reynders III spent a good chunk of the preceding week monitoring the weather. Monday hit 91 degrees — a temperature at which many an exhibitor would bring fans or ice packs for their dogs, even cooling pads for their feet. Tuesday it rained all afternoon. But on Saturday morning, despite the gray clouds, Reynders declared the 65-degree weather that greeted the first conformation competitors “just about perfect for a dog show.” Even as light mist fell briefly, Reynders suggested it was the humans, not the dogs, who would be most upset about a little drizzle.
The humans, after all, were the ones who had dressed up for the occasion.
Westminster has historically been a business-formal affair: As they do at most indoor dog shows, exhibitors (who appear in the ring with the dogs) tend to wear suits, dresses and skirt sets. Outdoor dog shows are less formal. But in June, outside, with white tents, white folding chairs and white folding fences against the vivid green of a well-manicured lawn, many exhibitors trotted into the ring looking dressed for a garden wedding or a countryside croquet club. Bow ties, pastels, plaids and floral-print sundresses were in abundance; a bold few wore fascinators. As one on-site vendor noted (in a conspiratorial sotto voce), a number of the women showing dogs on Saturday sported spring-season St. John suits, which commonly retail for more than $1000.
That’s not to say that the humans’ glamour concerns on a rainy-looking day eclipsed those of the dogs entirely. Reynders said, “When you have toys or other really heavily groomed dogs, the owners — high stress.”
Indeed, Bailey Shelton, owner of a majestic golden-maned Leonberger appropriately named Aslan, routinely spends five to six hours washing, conditioning and drying her dog’s coat before a competition — and brought a special jacket to Tarrytown to protect the dog’s fur in case of rain. Miya Brown, a 14-year-old competing in the Junior Showmanship division, was resigned to the fact that Finale, the Pekingese she had spent hours carefully drying, spraying and brushing to fluffball perfection, would be going into the ring at Westminster with a few blades of wet grass sticking to her. (So would the other Pekingeses, she reasoned.) Armando Sobrado, an owner from Miami, added an antistatic treatment to his shiny black Afghan hound’s day-of coat regimen, extending his morning grooming schedule by 30 minutes.
Usually, Westminster is a “benched” show, meaning that the venue provides grooming tables and power outlets, set up end-to-end in a large staging area. Dogs and their humans are required to stay there for the duration of the competition so that outside observers can visit. “The purpose of a bench show is public education. It makes it a lot easier for the public to find the breeds they’re interested in,” explained Gail Miller Bisher, Westminster’s resident canine expert.
This year’s Westminster, by contrast, was bring-your-own-grooming-table. Some competitors styled their dogs under a large tent near the show rings, divided into sections marked “Vaccinated” and “Unvaccinated” (equally sparsely populated). Most set up stations behind their vehicles, parked in rows across Lyndhurst’s vast lawns. Bo Arlander and Anna Stromberg, the respective owner and handler of 2-year-old Moxie, straightened the Afghan hound’s long jet-black hair under a canopy they’d pitched in the parking area, their flatiron plugged into a portable generator.
“The generator’s a little temperamental today. Because why not,” Stromberg said, laughing with palpable frustration.
Sure, an outdoor Westminster Dog Show was heavenly for dogs — who took their pre- and post-show walks on the mansion’s peaceful front lawn, sniffing around trees and galloping about with more freedom than the pet-relief area of Madison Square Garden has ever provided. But a Manchester terrier jumped up on his exhibitor, leaving a skid mark of mud on her skirt. A handler worried that the tall grass would make her pug’s legs appear shorter, detracting from the square and boxy silhouette judges look for in the breed. The scent of security guards’ pizza lunch wafted out from their tent pungently enough to make any ordinary dog owner nervous (though one official attested that he had seen not a single well-trained animal react).
Still, this year’s unorthodox event came with some perks for its human attendees. While Westminster is often said to be the Super Bowl or the World Series of dog shows, this year’s spectator-free environment turned the event into an intimate reunion of what Reynders called “the deepest dog fans in the world.” After a year in which many smaller dog shows were canceled, some handlers and owners greeted each other with the affection of long-lost relatives. Others chatted quietly ringside, sipping wine from the concessions tent and catching up. “Maybe we should be considering future babies between the two of them,” one woman murmured to another.
Despite its threats, the heavy rain never came. But by the time Wasabi the Pekingese was named Best in Show at nearly 11 on Sunday night, many weary competitor-spectators were ready to get home; 14-hour days, after all, are tough for humans and even tougher for creatures known for their multiple daily naps.
Tarrytown, though, was sad to see its brief stint as host city of the dog Olympics come to an end. Two miles up the road from Lyndhurst, canine-friendly restaurants in the heart of the village had put up posters in their windows featuring a German shepherd with the caption, “When I Go to the Tarrytown Westminster Dog Show I Always Eat at ___.” All weekend, patios hosted diners whose corgis dozed under their chairs, or whose dachshunds sat in their laps while they gossiped about the results of the agility championship.
Coffee Labs Roasters on Main Street, with a doggy water bowl outside its entrance and a Labrador in its logo, spent Westminster weekend providing caffeine jolts to owners and exhibitors, usually with their fabulously groomed pets in tow. “They were so good,” sighed 25-year-old barista Francesca Critelli. “They never bark.”
Her colleague, 18-year-old Ginger Sakarya, nodded in agreement. “They were as beautiful as they were well-behaved.”
