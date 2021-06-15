From June to June, each year I watch my friends’ and relatives’ kids grow. I smile and hold them and teach them. I do love them, and I am not jealous that so many others around me have been blessed with the gift of parenthood. As my wife and I have been unexpectedly and unfortunately catapulted into the complexities of coping with infertility, it often feels as though we have to deal with our frustration, our anger and our sadness alone. Even as I write this, I can’t help but reflect on the emptiness at my shoulder, where a little boy should be peppering me with incessant questions while I type. There’s a void at my knee, where a girl should be tapping my leg to ask if I want to hear her song again. I talk to my therapist and try to do my self-care. But there’s sometimes just nowhere for this grief to go.