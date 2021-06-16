My favorite uncle died this week and I feel “intellectual sadness” — can’t think of any other way to describe it — but haven’t cried, not even when telling my kids or talking with my cousin. I think of my parents with a sense of vague sadness. I love my husband and can’t think of anyone else I enjoy more, but when I think about my love for him, it feels intellectual versus visceral. My kids I love intensely but that’s about the only emotion I seem to feel right now.