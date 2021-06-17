I am not terrified of my creeping irrelevance. It comes with the territory. As my boys get older, and even more aware of my place on life’s timeline, I would rather embrace it than make a vain attempt to be falsely — and tragically — hip. I even workshop certain mannerisms, seeing if they garner a reaction, like wearing shorts with black socks and sandals, or giving them nicknames, or singing old country music songs to them at bedtime. Sometimes I’ll channel my dad — whom they got to meet but will not remember — and drop bits of trivia on them, or begin an explanation of something by saying, “Now, when I was your age,” the way he always did.