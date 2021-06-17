Why is it important that we, as parents, explain it to our kids? For starters, this conversation [about racism] is happening. Whether you like it or not, it’s happening. So I like to control the narrative in my household and what our values are and what we prioritize. To be in charge of information or clarify information that they’re hearing and be able to help them understand why you’re hearing this, why people think that. The other thing I think is important to know is that everyone has to be part of the conversation, whether they are families of color or not. Because everyone has to be part of the solution. It’s important for families who aren’t families of color to talk about privilege and how to be anti-racist. This is a great opportunity to take a moment and show [children] how racism plays out. If the floor is not open for kids to ask these questions, they are left to their own devices to put the pieces together.