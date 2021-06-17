Kenney’s followers have also noted they’ve had more time during the pandemic to do the projects he touches on, and said they can’t afford to pay someone else after the economic downturn, so they’ve needed to learn the skills themselves. Amid what Kenney calls a “perfect storm” of his backstory lending him authenticity and the pandemic heightening the need for such content, his channel now has nearly 3.5 million subscribers and more than 15 million views. “I don’t think it would’ve gone viral in another circumstance,” Ponten says. “It is definitely pandemic-specific regarding the beginnings of it.”