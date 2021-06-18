The first is repetition. Your father didn't just decide covid was fake. He was persuaded through relentless messaging. You and your brother might likewise persuade your father you care about him by gently, respectfully, persistently telling him you do. Call on a regular schedule. Mail him letters and cards. Send photos. Remember and commemorate his milestone events. Recommend shows, books or new music you think he'll like. Extend invitations (and accept “no” without fuss).