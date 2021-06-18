We indoctrinate kids with the idea that girls are one way, boys another. And sometimes that’s in the way we divide household roles. Like your genitals define whether you’re good at laundry. But those roles end up teaching kids, and they think that’s the norm because that’s how they see it. And the bro-ism, you see in a lot of men. I think most men think about what’s age-appropriate when talking about sex, but they still say things like, “That waitress would be cute if she smiled more,” and reinforce she’s an object for the male gaze, and teach our kids that we evaluate them by their looks. So how do I actively combat this and call kids out when they say those things? We tend to be really good at it when things are obvious, like [if someone says] “He throws like a girl,” but all these subtle [acts] are doing that just as much.