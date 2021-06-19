· I tend toward social isolation and found myself becoming the stereotypical angry White male a few years ago. I said I have to do something about this. I tried various things, but the most successful was reconnecting with my faith community, which I had walked away from years before. In my opinion, it’s okay to do that even if you don’t have faith — it’s a preestablished community that is there for you. Go for the community, maybe you will find faith, maybe not. But in the process, you will ease your isolation and find that you have many new acquaintances and maybe even a few friends. Give it a try. Or something else. We all need one another.