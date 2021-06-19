Some couples have opted for pleading one-on-one. Macy Steadman, 28, is getting married in October in Canmore, Alberta, near her hometown of Calgary. (Yes, it happens to be all brides in this story — they’re still often the ones doing the wedding planning.) Some of her family will have to cross the border from the United States to attend — which may act as a convenient filter. Canada is expected to start allowing visitors from the States again shortly, but could still require the unvaccinated ones to quarantine for two weeks. In that case, Steadman says, many of her relatives likely wouldn’t come, “and I won’t have to be the bad guy.”