Dear Carolyn: I felt much better during the pandemic because it was much clearer to me which choices were the right choices. I social-distanced, so I didn’t have to decide which events to go to. I didn’t have as much choice over my time because I had to get my part-time job done when my husband wasn’t working and could watch the kids. I didn’t have to worry what food to get because I knew I should just get what’s available and not go to multiple stores or worry if something wasn’t the best deal, etc. All of the decisions had been exhausting, and suddenly I had so many fewer to make or second-guess. I might have been sad about things I was missing, but I wasn’t upset at myself for maybe causing it.