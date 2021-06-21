Moses has found that being invited into the classroom is a way to help facilitate those conversations. It’s a collaborative learning process for all, she notes, especially if race and racism haven’t been discussed previously. “When an equity-focused school board policy backs up an administration that supports the teachers who are teaching [an] anti-bias, anti-racist curriculum, you see systemic change,” Moses says. She cites the Community Roots public charter school in Silverton, Ore., as an example. Their educational equity statement — developed with parents, guardians, teachers, assistants, administrators and board members — asks that all decisions, from the hiring of faculty and staff to the choosing of textbooks, be viewed through an equity-focused lens.